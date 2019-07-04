7 of Dubai's best extreme activities you need to try

For thrill seekers, nothing beats discovering the unknown.

Whether you’re searching for an activity on land, in water or mid-air, there’s an adrenaline pumping activity waiting for you in Dubai. Seek out these daredevil must-try options when you’re in the city:

Swim with sand tiger sharks

Are you ready to dive into a tank filled with one of the ocean’s most fearsome predators? At Dubai Mall Aquarium, not only can you come face-to-face with sand tiger sharks from behind the looking glass, you can also see them up close within their enclave. Both certified divers and non-certified ones can have a go at this thrilling experience; the latter can complete a short course within the premises before plunging into the 10 million litre tank with a dive master and diving instructor.

Get a bird’s-eye view of Dubai

See Dubai from the skies by taking a freefall from 13,000 feet up in the air with Skydive Dubai. Feel an unforgettable rush as you glide over the iconic Palm Jumeirah and see the rest of the city like never before. There’s nothing to fear, even if it’s your first time trying the extreme activity — ask for a tandem skydive with qualified instructors who will prepare you with a proper briefing before you get on the plane.

Learn how to kitesurf

Be the first among your friends to experience wind-powered kitesurfing on the Arabian Gulf. Combining wakeboarding, surfing, snowboarding, paragliding and sailing, the watersport will require you to get on a board and let the wind propel you across the blue waters. Sign up for a one-on-one session with Kitesurf School Dubai on Kite Beach.

Try flyboarding

Experience soaring into the air with a water-propelled board when you try flyboarding in Dubai. Whether you're a beginner or an enthusiast, take the challenge and manoeuver around the wide playground of JBR Beach. You can be assured of making a splash by the end of the activity.

Drive across Dubai’s waves of sand



Go off-road and drive along Dubai’s waves of sand. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



Buckle up for an off-road dune buggy ride. Through Arabian Adventures, you can enjoy a day of adventure in the sand with your friends. Allow your guide to lead you on a natural trail of the dunes and get Instagram-worthy snaps while you’re at it. If you own the exclusive membership card My Emirates Pass, you can enjoy 20 per cent off this tour, or any other safari ride with Arabian Adventures.

Zipline over the Dubai Marina

Get suspended 170m up in the air and hit an average speed of 80km per hour as you whoosh across the skies. Action sports brand XDubai's XLine is the world’s longest urban zipline measuring one kilometre and featuring an inclination of 16 degrees. You can expect a breathtaking point-to-point trip, and there are two ziplines that run concurrently, so you have the option of sharing the ride with a loved one.

Make a big splash



Take a leap of faith in this thrilling waterslide at Aquaventure. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



Given its humid temperature, it’s no surprise that Dubai is home to a lot of waterparks. Pay a visit to Aquaventure — the largest in the city and the one with the most thrilling attractions — and test your acrophobia with its iconic Leap of Faith, a water slide that involves a 27.5m plunge down a clear tube that gives you the illusion of diving into a tank filled with sharks and stingrays. Spend the day in the waterpark and explore other water-related activities suitable for people of all ages. My Emirates Pass holders enjoy 20 per cent off on a combo admission to the waterpark and Dubai’s largest aquarium, Lost Chamber.

For more exciting things you can experience — solo or with your friends — in Dubai, visit www.visitdubai.com.