7 Instaworthy hotels to book in Thailand for your next vacation

SINGAPORE (HER WORLD) - Who does not want to get away on a girls' trip with her besties?

The good news is that resorts these days are going the extra mile to attract you and your friends on your getaway.

Your destination should be a place that is easy to get to, so the party can begin immediately. And you want all the extras – from spa options to yoga classes – right on your doorstep. Look no further than Thailand, the land of smiles, for the perfect vacay together. We have rounded up some of the top villa options in places like Phuket, Koh Samui and Krabi, that you might want to book.

1. Amatara, Phuket

This hotel and wellness resort pulls out all the stops when it comes to hosting groups of friends.

Located on the clifftops of Panwa, the resort offers huge rooms that are great for partying. But with an expansive list of wellness offerings, you might want to consider something hip and healthy with your friends instead. Think yoga classes overlooking the sea and personalised wellness programmes that include healthy meals, spa treatments and even health consultations.

Stay in the Ocean View Villas, which offer 150 sq m of space with a huge living room and lounge area outside with a private pool.

2. Iniala Beach House, Phuket

Drop your bags to start to relax the instant you get here. The luxe Iniala Beach House has 24-hour butler service, which means fresh towels, cocktails and snacks at 3am after a night dip, if that is your pleasure. Choose to stay in one of three beachfront villas or splash out on the Iniala Penthouse.

Besides your butler, each villa comes with a driver, spa therapist and a housekeeper. Villas can accommodate from three to eight people, so you can all enjoy privacy and the space.

3. Samujana, Koh Samui​​

The Samujana offers a variety of villas to suit any group size. If you are looking to head over with as many as four or five friends, Villa 11A and Villa 11B with three rooms would be your best bet. Villa 11A, a duplex offering with en-suite bathrooms for every bedroom, is a sweet deal if it is available. It comes with a private cinema, as well as lots of private areas that are great for open-air massages or private yoga classes for the group.

4. Krabi Villa Galanga, Krabi

This private residence has four large bedrooms and is just a few minutes away from the popular Ao Nang beach. If you are hosting a hen’s night, give the bride the special stand-alone, cottage-style room. The villa’s high ceilings and open concept means it is perfect for games or simply socialising. There is also a fully-equipped kitchen, a large private pool with sun loungers, and living and dining room areas with large French doors to give the space lots of natural light.

5. Baan Feung Fah, Bophut, Koh Samui

Located in Dhevatara Residence in Koh Samui, Villa Baan Feung Fah overlooks Bophut Bay on the northern coast. The property is done up in traditional Thai style and the three bedrooms are divided into two pavilions. These offer plenty of space, as well as flat-screen TVs and en-suite shower facilities. Outside, you have a private pool as well as a kitchen and dining pavilion where you can enjoy breakfast every morning.

6. Villa Sila, Koh Samui

Located in the Miskawaan Estate, this one is great for when you have lots of friends. If you have gal pals flying in from other parts of the world, this villa, with its modern feel, is set to impress. There are two villas, set adjacent to each other. Each villa can be booked individually, but we recommend booking both if you have a big group. You get direct beach access onto the golden sands of Mae Nam beach or you can choose to relax in the private pool.

7. L2 Residences, Koh Samui

L2 Residences can accommodate up to six people in three rooms and features three full bathrooms as well as one extra.

It is set in a community of just 19 private residences in the Lamai beach area.

For those into wellness, the villa is a short drive to Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary and Holistic Spa Resort. Otherwise, put your watches and clocks aside and lounge around on the gorgeous balcony or take a dip in the private plunge pool (complete with waterfall.).

There are plenty of bars and restaurants just 20 minutes away and if you are looking to party it up well into the night, Nikki Beach is just a short drive from the area.