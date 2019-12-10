6 activities that capture what Dubai has to offer

AXN Asia’s brand-new travel adventure series Dubai Ultimate Challenge proves there’s nothing you can’t do in the high-octane city.

The seven-episode online reality show brought three teams of social media influencers around Dubai, and saw them participating in challenges, soaking up the city’s culture and documenting their experiences on social media.

Among the adventurous group were Singaporean lifestyle bloggers Melissa Celestine Koh and Sophia Chong.

From ziplining across the city’s spectacular skyline to immersing in its oft talked about traditional markets, here’s a look at some of #DubaiTeamSG’s most memorable experiences.

Dubai from above

The first challenge that #DubaiTeamSG took on was action sports brand XDubai’s XLine. Self-professed adrenaline junkie Chong glided over land and water at Dubai Marina with views of Bluewater island, Ain Dubai while cruising at speeds of up to 80kmh on the world’s longest urban zipline, which measures 1km with a sharp inclination of 16 degrees.



Sophia Chong gets ready to see Dubai from a different perspective. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



“I definitely enjoyed the aerial view of Dubai,” said Ms Chong. “It was really beautiful up there. I can still remember vividly that the beach was on my left and the city on my right. It was pretty cool to see what Dubai had to offer from that vantage point.”

Shopping at Dubai’s souks

In the second episode of the online reality series, the girls’ haggling skills were put to the test. They were tasked to purchase eight pieces of souvenirs from the Textile Souk on a US$50budget.

Situated in the old trading centre of the historic district Bur Dubai, the Textile Souk is a traditional market replete with rich and colourful raw silk, cotton and embroidered fabrics, and traditional souvenirs. In just 30 minutes, the social media influencers managed to buy an assortment of ceramic bowls, headscarves, caps and sling bags with US$38 left in their pockets.

“I wish I had more time to explore and buy more things for myself, my friends and my family at the souk,” Ms Chong shared.

Into the depths



Melissa Celestine Koh and Sophia Chong saw over a hundred aquatic species at Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo as part of the online show, Dubai Ultimate Challenge. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



“I feel like I’m in a science class right now,” said Ms Koh, as she and her team member explored Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world, from a glass-bottom boat.

The third challenge of the series required them to document five types of fish in the aquarium’s giant tank, which houses at least 140 aquatic species, from a boat. The one-of-kind boat ride allowed them to observe exotic sea creatures up close through a glass floor, without getting wet.

Framing picturesque Dubai

One of the influencers’ top experiences on the travel show was a 150m trip up the iconic Dubai Frame. Dubbed the world’s largest picture frame, the landmark structure consists of two 150m towers connected at the top by a 93m bridge. The unique vantage point allows visitors to see the modern skyline on one side and old Dubai from the other.

The two girls were able to soak up the city’s awe-inspiring skyline from the top of the frame. They also learnt about Dubai’s past, present and future through an immersive multimedia presentation on the mezzanine level.

Ms Koh said: “Dubai has always looked like a futuristic, modern and luxurious city, while keeping its authenticity. It’s the perfect combination for a travel destination.”

Into the heart of the desert

The sprawling plateaus, towering mountain ranges and rolling sand dunes of the Arabian Desert have long been lauded for their mystery and beauty. Bringing its participants deep into the heart of the city, the reality show challenged #DubaiTeamSG to take part in falconry in the Emirate’s desert environment at the Al Marmoom Desert.

The interactive experience, which sees birds of pretty swooping through the sky to catch their prey, has been an important tradition among the Bedouins, the oldest inhabitants of the deserts of Arabia, for hundreds of years. The experience concluded with a traditional Emirati meal.

As part of the challenge, Ms Chong and Ms Koh were asked to capture the majestic birds on camera.

Visitors can enjoy this experience and learn more about the lives of Bedouins through the Al Marmoom Bedouin Experience tour.

A museum of scents

The girls’ last challenge took them to the Perfume House. The waterfront museum in the historic Al Shindagha district exhibits all things related to Emirati scents and fragrances. One can stimulate their sense of smell in the museum that showcases the centuries-old traditional techniques of making perfumes and oils.

The Singaporean team had to identify three fragrances during the challenge, which they did successfully.

Interested in this travel experience? Anyone can visit the museum to learn about the vast range of Emirati fragrances and even take home their own bottle.



Dubai Ultimate Challenge brought three pairs of social media influencers from Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to Dubai for a tour of a lifetime. PHOTO: TOURISM DUBAI



Jam-packed with adventure and excitement at every turn, a trip to Dubai is one for the books.

The girls’ advice to visitors? “Be open to new experiences that may seem foreign to you at first. And definitely bring a wide-angle lens or camera,” says Ms Chong.

Ms Koh adds: “Plan beforehand and know what your inclinations are as Dubai has a variety of things to offer different travelers — from adventure, to shopping and gastronomical experiences.”

Relive moments in the show and see what else Dubai has to offer at www.visitdubai.com/en/discover/dubaiultimatechallenge.