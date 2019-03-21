5 ways to enjoy your next Dream Cruises holiday like a queen

Whether it’s your first time on board Dream Cruises’ Genting Dream, or a veteran holidayer of the high seas, there are ways to experience this luxury liner like a true queen… of radio. Find out more about how Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber sailed on her latest trip on Genting Dream last month.

Don't scrimp on the view



Enjoy the sea breeze every morning when you get a balcony cabin. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Contrary to popular belief, your room isn’t just a place for sleep. It is an integral part of your whole sailing experience, being the space where you can relax and recharge before and after your other cruise activities. Your choice of room will decide whether you get to enjoy the sea view, or feel the sea breeze kissing your cheeks, while having your morning coffee.

Thankfully, 70 per cent of Genting Dream’s staterooms are balcony cabins. There are also 100 connecting cabins, which makes the liner the perfect cruise getaway for extended families and big groups of friends.



The Palace suites come with exclusive benefits such as 24-hour butler concierge service. PHOTO: SPH



If you can afford a little more, book a suite in The Palace — an exclusive ship-within-the-ship concept — just like Maddy.

The suite comes with privileges such as a one-to-one crew passenger ratio (one of the highest in the cruise industry), inclusive shore excursions, Wi-Fi, 24-hour butler concierge service and all-inclusive fine dining spread of delicacies created with the highest-quality ingredients.

There are 142 such suites, a private restaurant, lounge, bar, gym, sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi and other impressive facilities and benefits exclusive to The Palace cruise travellers.

The Palace suite experience will take your cruise vacation to a new level of luxury that rivals international hospitality standards. For Maddy, this began even before she got on the ship, with charming butler Tommy who was happy to greet her at The Palace exclusive check-in lounge to assist her with express embarkation. He was also around whenever she required his help, and was there for disembarkation at the end of the trip.

Don't sweat the small stuff



The finest bed linens, duvets, towels and bathrobes await those staying in The Palace suites. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



On Genting Dream, all rooms come equipped with toiletries, meaning that you can travel light and free up space in your carry-on for shopping. Just grab your favourite holiday clothes and get on board.

Staying in The Palace suite, Maddy also got to pamper herself with high-quality toiletries, including luxury Etro products, and the finest bed linens, duvets, towels and bathrobes all by Italian luxury linen brand Frette.

Don't worry about missing out



There are plenty of exciting activities on Genting Dream. With the Onboard app, your next booking can be a hassle-free experience. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



The moments after boarding a cruise ship can be a frantic affair, from locating your cabin, unpacking your luggage to making sure that you and your companions get the chance to enjoy the food and entertainment.

But not for Maddy.

With a few swipes and taps on Dream Cruises’ new Onboard app on her phone, she was able to enjoy a hassle-free experience and make reservations for her next meal or activity anytime, anywhere on board the ship.



Information available on the events board is also accessible on the Onboard app. PHOTO: SPH



Just like her, you can log into the app upon embarkation to connect to the shipboard network. The app also allows you to check the daily timetables of different programmes so that you’ll never miss out on the many activities on board. There is also useful information on deck plans, facilities, location maps, opening hours and menus, and a built-in instant messaging function that Maddy could use to communicate with her travelling companions anywhere on the ship.

With just a single app in the palm of your hand, you’ll always stay connected and informed. This means less stress and time wasted in queues to ensure that your cruise experience with Genting Dream will be a breeze.

Don't rush to be the first in queue



Indulge in a wide selection of dining choices, including mouthwatering dishes offered by celebrity restaurants at affordable prices. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Cruise travellers often cite the mad rush for the buffet spread on the first day of their cruise vacation as an unpleasant experience. Fret not on Genting Dream as she hosts over 35 restaurant and bars on board, including scenic al fresco dining and celebrity restaurants. All restaurants serve vegetarian options on request. Halal food is available at the buffet line in the 990-seater The Lido restaurant.



Halal food is available at the buffet line for The Lido restaurant. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



The celebrity restaurants helmed by award-winning Australian chef Mark Best offers mouthwatering dishes at affordable prices. For instance, a three-course set menu at Prime Steakhouse and Seafood Grill by Mark Best starts from just $48 (before 15-per-cent service charge).



Enjoy live teppanyaki grilling action when you visit Umi Uma Teppanyaki. PHOTO: SPH



For lunch, Maddy headed to Umi Uma Teppanyaki, a teppanyaki restaurant where she got to witness all the live grilling action up close and personal from the grand tables surrounding the chef. Radio queen or not, Maddy noticed that the chefs treated everyone with the same attentiveness and care. At dinner, she enjoyed a delicious outdoor hot pot against an unforgettable backdrop of scenic ocean views, which promised lots of great instagram photos too.



Be sure to take plenty of pictures to remember your experience on the cruise. PHOTO: SPH



With such a wide and affordable range of meal options, you will be spoilt for choice during meal times.

Don't miss out on great deals



Be sure to explore the luxury brands at The Dream Boutiques. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



There are plenty of great deals from tax-free alcohol to luxury brands not to be missed at The Dream Boutiques.

Apart from shopping, there are also a host of other fun-filled activities that you can try at no extra cost: Enjoy live production shows at Zodiac Theatre; try your hand at rock climbing; get your adrenaline pumping when you glide above the ocean on a 35-metre zipline; experience all six water slides; watch movies under the stars; live fireworks on three- to five-night cruises or dance the night away at Zouk Beach Club.

Genting Dream has a special three-night sailing on April 7 with Classpass. From boxing to mixed martial arts, pilates to yoga, guests who sign up for this special cruise can enjoy all the classes for free.



Visit the private karaoke rooms or try many other fun-filled activities available on board. PHOTO: SPH



Maddy and her fellow travel companions took advantage of the late opening hours of the private karaoke rooms and sang their hearts out from 10pm till closing at 3am. Zouk was also the perfect place to kick back and enjoy a drink or two with the girls.

Call Dream Cruises at 6808-2288 or visit dreamcruiseline.com to begin your finest cruise liner experience.