5 places in Seattle to get your geek on

Whether you’re a java junkie, technopreneur or culture buff, the city of Seattle is perhaps the best-kept secret for the self-professed geek. And starting September next year, getting to the Emerald City will be faster, as Singapore Airlines adds Seattle to its growing list of US destinations.

“Our new non-stop flights to Seattle are another demonstration of our commitment to expand our operations in the important US market and grow our network reach,” said Singapore Airlines CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong. “The new services will also further strengthen the Singapore hub by providing customers with faster and more convenient connectivity from key markets such as South-east Asia, South Asia and Australasia to North America.”

Fitted with 42 business class, 24 premium economy class, and 187 economy class seats, experience Singapore Airlines’ award-winning service when you fly non-stop to Seattle aboard the Airbus A350-900.

So just what can a geek do in Seattle? Here are five places where you can let your inner nerd be heard.

1. View Seattle in full 360-degree glory from the Space Needle



Built in 1962 for the World’s Fair, the Space Needle is a distinctive part of Seattle’s skyline. PHOTO: ISTOCK



Before the invention of drones and 360-degree cameras, forward-thinking cities invested considerable time, money and engineering prowess into building observation towers, from which locals and tourists alike could survey the city’s landscape.

Built for the 1962 space age-themed World’s Fair, the 605-foot-tall Space Needle continues to dominate Seattle’s skyline even today. In August 2018, “The Loupe” – the world's first and only rotating glass floor – was added to the observation deck, allowing visitors to not only have panoramic views of the city, but also an inside look at the Space Needle’s unique architecture, elevators and the city from 500 feet above street level.

2. Marvel at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)



Black Panther’s costume, worn by Chadwick Boseman in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther (2018), currently on display at the Museum of Pop Culture. PHOTO: JONATHAN PULLEY / MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE



Go from the Muppets to Marvel at the Museum of Pop Culture. Featuring an ever-changing list of exhibitions, MoPOP brings you behind the scenes of some of America’s most enduring cultural icons. Past and current exhibits include Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds, Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses, and Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.

3. Wake up and smell the coffee at Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room

Seattle isn’t just home to the very first Starbucks store (called Original Starbucks, located in Pike Place). Nine blocks away, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room is an ode to all the long days and late nights an extra shot of caffeine has helped us survive.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery has been called the prototype of the future cafe, but it’s hard not to feel a little overwhelmed by the options unless you are a coffee connoisseur. In which case you would probably not want to leave, as your bright caffeinated eyes follow the transformation process from green, unroasted coffee beans to that steaming cup of joe. Siphon, Chemex, the Black Eagle, Clover brewer, ceramic pour-over, Nitro Draft taps... choose from eight distinctive coffee-prep methods that offer a mix of theatrics, science and art.



Freshly roasted coffee beans being cooled. PHOTO: ISTOCK



4. Visit the world’s largest private air and space museum

Humans have always dreamed of flying. From the Wright brothers to the space shuttle, the Museum of Flight traces the evolution of the flight industry. There are more than 150 aircraft on display, and aviation buffs can walk through a retired Air Force One, the Concorde supersonic transport, a space shuttle trainer and the first Boeing 747.

5. Just check out at Amazon Go

Seattle is home to the headquarters of a large number of major US corporations, including Amazon. Which explains why Amazon’s first brick-and-mortar store is located here. Get a glimpse of the future of retail, where you can pick up any item and walk out with it, thanks to sensors, cashless counters and automation.

