Torque shop

The other day, I had to make an emergency stop. I felt a rough, sort of grating feedback through the brake pedal. Is this something I need to have a workshop look into? I have not felt it since.

Modern cars come with a feature called anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Without ABS, extremely hard braking will cause the wheels to lock (stop rolling) while the car continues to slide.

At this point, the tyres have essentially lost their grip with the road surface and the car will skid even though it is slowing down. It will eventually come to a stop, but it may not do so in a straight line or within the lane.

In the days before ABS, tyre-screeching sounds were common at junctions for this very reason.

ABS is an electronically controlled system that modulates brake pressure continuously so that the tyres never stop rolling even in slippery conditions.

Because the tyres are not locked, full steering control is maintained, preventing skidding or deviation from the intended path.

One of the main components of ABS is the revolution sensor at each wheel that monitors if the wheel is still rotating.

Another electronically controlled system commonly known as electronic stability program uses these sensors' feedback to selectively brake individual wheels in order to enhance stability - usually through a corner.

As for ABS, the high-frequency brake pressure modulation control is what results in the "grating feedback" through the brake pedal that happens during hard braking. This is normal.

Shreejit Changaroth