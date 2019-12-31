Top 10 podcasts in 2019 by The Straits Times and The Business Times

Top 10 podcasts by The Straits Times and The Business Times in 2019

#PopVultures, Money Hacks and Health Check emerged as our top three consistent series from our total of 12 current podcast series.

#PopVultures is a fortnightly podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood. Our spin on the Asian entertainment scene has proven a hit with our millennial audience and younger listeners, exploring K-pop's dark side and celebrity scandals.

Financial tips that work for millennials and Generation Z were greatly listened to. Money Hacks is a fortnightly podcast series on Mondays by The Business Times, that breaks down actionable financial tips.

For our more mature audiences, Health Check by The Straits Times appeals greatly. A fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, Health Check guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health with medical experts.

Below - our top 10 ST & BT podcasts for 2019:

1. Pop Vultures Ep 4: Is it over for the career of scandal-hit Seungri and the legacy of Michael Jackson?



Former BigBang singer Seungri has yet to face court charges, despite being one of the first to be engulfed in the K-pop scandal. PHOTO: AFP



Synopsis: #PopVultures' hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo tackle both celebrity scandals - giving a brief rundown of what has transpired, whether stars or their enduring legacies can bounce back and be restored to fame following such scandals and whether it is possible for fans to separate the work of an artist from their personal lives.

2. Celebrities caught cheating! How do they recover from extramarital affairs?: Pop Vultures Ep 7

Synopsis: Join #PopVultures Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo as they spill the tea on famous extramarital affairs and even the occasional love child. They also analyse the tactics celebrities use to ride through scandals of their own making and muse on who the real victims are.

3. Bad sex on screen!: Pop Vultures Ep 12

Synopsis: The #PopVultures get into the steamy topic of sex. Sex on screen can be hot, hilarious and horrifying but what goes into the work behind the scenes? How are they handled in Hollywood, Asia and Singapore?

4. K-pop's dark side - suicides, sex scandals and corruption: #PopVultures Ep 15

Synopsis: The #PopVultures give their take on what fans of K-pop can do moving forward and how to reconcile the ugliness of K-pop with the talent and joy it provides.

5. Health Check Ep 6: Can soursop or ketogenic diets be used to treat and control cancer?



A keto diet is essentially a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Synopsis: Dr Wong Seng Weng - medical director and consultant medical oncologist at The Cancer Centre - answers questions about alternative therapies to treat cancer.

6. Stars & social media stupidity - the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong and Tosh Zhang sagas: Pop Vultures Ep 8

Synopsis: Join the #PopVultures as they discuss how celebrities navigate social media, using the Ian Fang-Carrie Wong and the Tosh Zhang sagas, as case studies.

7. Chinese celebrities caught in the middle of protests and politics: Pop Vultures Ep 9

Synopsis: Join the #PopVultures as they discuss if outrage culture on such topics goes too far, They discuss past examples of celebrities caught in political arguments (A-mei, Twice's Tzuyu).

8. Forget about raising your good cholesterol? - Health Check Ep 15

Synopsis: Dr Michael Lim, the medical director of MWH Heart, Stroke & Cancer Centre, who's also the honorary president of the Asian Society of Cardiology, shares tips on how to change lifestyles to prevent cardiovascular disease, like heart attacks or strokes.

9. How to start investing with just $100 a month in your 20s: Money Hacks Ep 46

Synopsis: OCBC Bank senior investment strategist Vasu Menon gives practical tips to those in their late 20s, on how to move beyond just insurance and good bank accounts.

10. How to get your hawker food fix without risking a heart attack: Health Check Ep 16



When eating yong tau foo, opt to have your ingredients boiled and served in soup. PHOTO: VERONICAPHUA/INSTAGRAM



Synopsis: Dr Michael Lim, the medical director of MWH Heart, Stroke & Cancer Centre, who's also the honorary president of the Asian Society of Cardiology, tells us how to get our hawker food fix without increasing the risk of a heart attack.

ST & BT Podcast Series Guide

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ