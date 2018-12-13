Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Mortal Engines

2. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

3. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

4. (4) The Grinch

5. (3) Robin Hood

6. (5) Creed II

7. (-) Widows

8. (6) Bohemian Rhapsody

9. (-) Unstoppable

10. (7) Polis Evo 2

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet

2. (2) Dr Seuss' The Grinch

3. (3) Creed II

4. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

5. (5) Bohemian Rhapsody

6. (6) Instant Family

7. (10) Green Book

8. (8) Robin Hood

9. (7) The Possession Of Hannah Grace

10. (9) Widows

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 13, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
