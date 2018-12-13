Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Mortal Engines
2. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
3. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
4. (4) The Grinch
5. (3) Robin Hood
6. (5) Creed II
7. (-) Widows
8. (6) Bohemian Rhapsody
9. (-) Unstoppable
10. (7) Polis Evo 2
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Ralph Breaks The Internet
2. (2) Dr Seuss' The Grinch
3. (3) Creed II
4. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
5. (5) Bohemian Rhapsody
6. (6) Instant Family
7. (10) Green Book
8. (8) Robin Hood
9. (7) The Possession Of Hannah Grace
10. (9) Widows
• Information from boxofficemojo.com