Top 10 Movies

Published
54 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

2. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

3. (2) Bohemian Rhapsody

4. (3) Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us

5. (-) Intimate Strangers

6. (-) How To Train Our Dragon

7. (4) Iceman: The Time Traveler

8. (10) A Star Is Born

9. (5) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

10. (-) Venom

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Ralph Breaks The Internet

2. (-) Creed II

3. (2) Dr Seuss' The Grinch

4. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

5. (3) Bohemian Rhapsody

6. (4) Instant Family

7. (-) Robin Hood

8. (5) Widows

9. (22) Green Book

10. (7) A Star Is Born

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
