Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
2. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
3. (2) Bohemian Rhapsody
4. (3) Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us
5. (-) Intimate Strangers
6. (-) How To Train Our Dragon
7. (4) Iceman: The Time Traveler
8. (10) A Star Is Born
9. (5) The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
10. (-) Venom
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Ralph Breaks The Internet
2. (-) Creed II
3. (2) Dr Seuss' The Grinch
4. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
5. (3) Bohemian Rhapsody
6. (4) Instant Family
7. (-) Robin Hood
8. (5) Widows
9. (22) Green Book
10. (7) A Star Is Born
• Information from boxofficemojo.com