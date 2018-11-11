Too Disney-fied A new take on Christmas

I see Mickey Mouse everywhere - I didn't know these are Christmas decorations. I thought they are to celebrate some anniversary for Mickey Mouse.

''

MR MICHAEL LEE, 63, BUSKER

It feels like Disneyland because it is full of characters like Little Mermaid and Mickey Mouse. These decorations should retain the Yuletide feel, for example, having icons like Santa Claus and reindeer.

''

MR TIMOTHY LIM, 69, RETIREE

This year's decorations have combined the idea of Christmas and Disney well. There is no point in having just Christmas trees and lights every year. We need fresh concepts.

''

MR ANDY ZHENG, 44, CHINESE TOURIST

I don't think there

is too much Disney,

as the pictures of the characters are small.

I think the Disney theme is good for

the kids. And for the old mummies, it is okay too.

''

MADAM JERLINE FOO, 48, BUSINESSWOMAN

I like Disney, especially the snowman character Olaf from Frozen because he is cute and clumsy. I feel there is a Christmas atmosphere because the decorations are very blue and have a wintry feeling.

''

RAYAN AZIMI, 10, PRIMARY SCHOOL PUPIL