To fast or not to fast: More facts needed

My eyes used to glaze over when my friends told me about how they were fasting intermittently. Then I decided to write about the craze because more and more people I know were on it.

To understand why, I decided to do it myself.

For eight days, I fasted from 8pm to noon the next day, with an eight-hour eating window from noon to 8pm. On days when I had dinner out, the eating window was 2 to 10pm.

Going without breakfast, I thought, would be the most difficult part. I start weekday mornings with a 7km walk and having nothing after that seemed cruel and unusual. But I got used to it.

My plan was to consume what I usually eat over a day in those eight hours. For breakfast, I usually have a protein shake or unsweetened soya milk; lunch is yogurt and blueberries or fish soup; dinner is fish and vegetables. I work in two eggs and fruit during the day too. My basic diet is unvarying because I also eat for work and enjoy feasting with friends, three or four times a week. At those meals, I do not count calories.

But during my eating window, I never managed to fit in those eggs - there was just no time.

Twice during the week, I was on thin ice. I wanted to break the fast each day with a protein shake because I knew solid food would be challenging after a 16-hour fast. But I forgot the shake on the first day. Midway through my lunchtime workout, the second one that day, I told my trainer.

"Do you feel light-headed?" she asked.

No, but I never forgot the cursed shakes again. Going 191/2 hours without food was not funny.

Related Story She eats carbs and doesn’t exercise

Related Story Sportsman fasts for mental sharpness

Another night, I had work in the evening and dutifully packed a shake, intending it for dinner just before 8pm. That window closed and I was too busy to drink it. I went to bed hungry and angry that night.

Otherwise, the week went well, even on days when the fast stretched to 18 hours because I started eating at 2pm to accommodate dinner out.

I lost 3kg, but that is nothing to be elated or concerned about. It was mostly water, borne out by more frequent trips to the loo.

My energy did not flag and I managed my usual seven workouts in five days - I refuse to exercise on weekends - without passing out. I would not say I was more clear-headed or focused because I did not do IF long enough to know for sure.

What surprised me was that I did not feel hungry and did not have the urge to eat uncontrollably when the eating window opened. I always want to snack after dinner, but did not give in.

Fasting, like so many aspects of achieving health, fitness and weight-loss goals, is not so much a physical endeavour as a mental one. By choosing to fast for 16 hours, I was effectively eliminating choice. There would be no back and forth in my head about whether I should have three cream crackers or seven almonds or a mini tangerine or two. I could move past it and focus on other things.

When it came time to stop the fast, I was more than happy to do so. I'd been there and done that for the story, time to get back to the normal routine. But about a week later, I put on a dress that is usually snug around the shoulders and chest. It was loose. That, I did not expect.

Still, it will take more to make me a believer. If I were to do IF seriously, it would be because there is evidence to show that it can help me maintain the weight I'm at, maintain or improve my cholesterol and blood pressure levels, and sharpen the mind.

I would discuss it with my doctor, do a comprehensive blood test and have my weight, body fat, waist and hips measured, then follow up three months later.

Hard numbers are more convincing to me than "my dress feels a little loose".