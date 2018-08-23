Tiffany Haddish to do Netflix stand-up special

NEW YORK •Tiffany Haddish, who rocketed to A-list fame in last year's hit comedy film Girls Trip, is off on another work trip.

She will do an hour-long, stand-up special on Netflix.

Haddish, who began her career in Los Angeles' club scene, will join its already formidable stable of comedians bringing their material to the streaming service.

The schedule for the 38-year-old appears to be packed in the near future. She is slated to appear in several films in the next few months, including Night School, alongside Kevin Hart, in September, and Nobody's Fool, a Tyler Perry film also featuring Whoopi Goldberg, in November.

The comedy special, which will be taped and released next year, is not Haddish's first brush with Netflix.

In February, it announced that she would be an executive producer and lead voice in the animated show Tuca & Bertie, co-starring another comedian, Ali Wong.

The announcement comes just days after Netflix cancelled a series fronted by Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale, leading some observers to wonder whether shows in the late-night comedy mould would be viable on streaming platforms.

However, Netflix appears to be continuing its investment in stand-up comedy.

Last month, it announced a series that would spotlight sets from 47 comedians from all over the world in seven languages - with all the episodes dropping next year at once.

NYTIMES