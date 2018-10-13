Ticket sales for Fei Yu-ching's concert start today

Expect tears when Watery Eyes singer Fei Yu-ching (above) comes to Singapore to bid farewell to his fans. His concert will be held at Resorts World Ballroom on March 16, with ticket prices ranging from $28 to $258.

The popular Taiwanese evergreen singer announced last month that he would be calling it a day next year, after logging 46 years in show business.

Online ticket sales via Sistic start at 9am today while sales via other channels begin at 10am.

Best known for his mellifluous voice as well as soulful rendition of songs such as A Spray Of Plum Blossoms and Good Night Song, he gained popularity in the late 1970s for performing the theme songs to several television dramas.