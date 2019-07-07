askSTart: Venice Biennale 2019

Through the eyes of Miel

Published
5 hours ago

Straits Times cartoonist Miel goes to the prestigious Venice Biennale to check out what is new in the Art World. He jostles with festivalgoers in their bid to experience cutting-edge works and tell the world first-hand what the movers and shakers of the art and culture industries have to offer in Venice.

