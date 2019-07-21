Three fashionista ways to go green

1. Donate wardrobe castoffs

There are plenty of places to donate your clothes. Keep in mind that places that take donations are not trash bins. Make sure pieces are clean and still usable.

New2U at 96 Waterloo Street is run by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO). Run entirely by volunteers, the thrift shop helps raise funds for the Star Shelter and other SCWO initiatives. For details, go to bit.ly/2Y7ScSZ

Another option is Uplift Singapore, the local offshoot of an initiative that started in Australia. This non-profit takes donations of bras and sends them to women in disadvantaged areas. Again, make sure the underwear is in usable condition and practical. For more information, go to www.uplift.sg

2. Swop instead of buy

At The Fashion Pulpit at Liang Court, you can sign up for memberships which allow you to swop clothes. For details, go to www.facebook.com/thefashionpulpit

There are other swop events too, such as Swapaholic (www.swapaholicevents.com) and Topswop (bit.ly/2O2Gw06).

3. Learn to sew

There are sewing and craft classes galore around town.

The People's Association (PA) has everything from Upcycle Your Denim ($27), where you can remake your jeans and old shirts into new items, or Basic Embroidery ($76.50) to jazz up clothes. And PA courses are accredited with SkillsFuture, so you can use your credits. Go to www.onepa.sg/cat/handicrafts/subcat/fabric-craft for details.

Fashion Makerspace is another good option. It hosts regular workshops, including one by textile artist Agatha "Agy" called Restyle Your Wardrobe ($95). For more information, go to fashionmakerspace.com