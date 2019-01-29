TheStarsSay

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You need to deal with someone who is not ready to hear the truth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Your ability to wow others is sure to pay off in a big way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You are having a blast - make sure you are out there in the world mixing things up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) It is hard for you to focus on any one thing. Make sure you are taking things one at a time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) Your energy demands travel - explore destinations and plot your next journey.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22) You cannot let an issue rest, but your energy is better expended on something more focused.

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22) Use your talent for finding balance in all things - you know it is for the best.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) Let yourself be guided by deeper thoughts and exploration of new ideas and places.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21) You are feeling good about your place in the world. Help others feel the same way.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19) If you can keep slogging, you are sure to find that things pick up in a big way.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18) Your mental energy is right for organisation. Make sure everything goes according to plan.

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20) Do not worry about paying the price for doing what is right - everything should sort itself out.