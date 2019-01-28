TheStarsSay

Aries(March 21 - April 19)
Try not to force anything but take it as it comes. Take care of the necessities and leave the rest for later.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Your passions are closer to the surface and you are likely to make a romantic breakthrough of some kind.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Your emotions are running wild. You may not be as articulate as usual, but your body language is clear.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
This is not the best time to sign new agreements, but if you are sure about them, get started soon.
Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)
Try not to rely too heavily on reason. Your intuitive powers may lead you somewhere interesting.
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)
It is a good idea for you to keep moving. See if you can indulge your restless nature with a long walk.
Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Your finances may seem dire, but getting work as soon as you can will make the situation all right.
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Try to find a new way to keep your people organised. The quietest ones need your attention now.
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Your moods are a bit darker than usual. Hunker down and work through whatever it is that is causing this.
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Look forward to a new perk though it may come with some measure of local fame.
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Slow down and get people to lend a hand. Do not worry, the burden will get lighter soon.
Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20)
Someone is treating you like a doormat. Now is the time to stand up for yourself.
•Provided by Astrology.com (www.astrology.com)