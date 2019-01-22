TheStarsSay

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It is a great time for fast action. Get your people to acknowledge the important issues they face.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chill out. If you try to tell people how you think they ought to act, you are sure to just build up resistance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have big ideas and you need to tell the world. At least one of your notions is sure to be a winner.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have the right kind of attitude to prepare for the future in a healthy way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Another achievement rings up for you. The good news is you can coast for a while.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)

Reach out and help people. You can score points with family or co-workers if you offer a hand.

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Get in touch with an old friend. At least one person is trying to reach you, but he does not know how to.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

You have a big challenge coming up, but you can take care of it without added stress.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

A sudden, unexpected gain helps you in a big way. Make sure you spread the wealth around.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

You need to help someone who is first in line only because he complains the loudest. Settle it quickly.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Some big news comes your way. It might be a good time to step back and try to get a fresh perspective.

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20)

Try your best to stick to your own path. Other people's business is just too thorny to handle.

