TheStarsSay

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your inner strength is on display and you can make a real impression on the world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your struggle with a friend or colleague is getting out of hand. Try to take the long view.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get to work on that one hot idea. Things are getting interesting, so see if you can ride the wave all the way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep shopping until you find a deal you can live with. There is no need to say yes to a bad buy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Your positive attitude helps people to see that you are not just saying no to hear your own voice.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)

Loosen up. You are sure to be held back if you insist on doing things the same old way.

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Forget all about the details of today's big project and instead get in touch with how it makes you feel.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Be extra careful as things are weirder than usual. Get your friends to watch out for you.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Your positive energy is back and you should be able to make the most of almost any situation.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

You need to make a tough choice, but you know you have to do what is right.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Mess around with new ways of doing things. It is a good time to explore far beyond your usual haunts.

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20)

Avoid the office drama. Even if you are not working, you can get dragged in, thanks to colleagues.

