TheStarsSay

Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your inner strength is on display and you can make a real impression on the world.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Your struggle with a friend or colleague is getting out of hand. Try to take the long view.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Get to work on that one hot idea. Things are getting interesting, so see if you can ride the wave all the way.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Keep shopping until you find a deal you can live with. There is no need to say yes to a bad buy.
Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)
Your positive attitude helps people to see that you are not just saying no to hear your own voice.
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)
Loosen up. You are sure to be held back if you insist on doing things the same old way.
Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Forget all about the details of today's big project and instead get in touch with how it makes you feel.
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Be extra careful as things are weirder than usual. Get your friends to watch out for you.
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Your positive energy is back and you should be able to make the most of almost any situation.
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
You need to make a tough choice, but you know you have to do what is right.
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Mess around with new ways of doing things. It is a good time to explore far beyond your usual haunts.
Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20)
Avoid the office drama. Even if you are not working, you can get dragged in, thanks to colleagues.
•Provided by Astrology.com (www.astrology.com)