The year superheroes triumphed in Hollywood

NEW YORK • On Sunday, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was named best animated feature at the Critics' Choice Awards while best-picture nominee Black Panther won for production design, costume design and visual effects.
The results helped build momentum for both Oscar hopefuls starring costumed heroes.
