The thrill of racing

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

It is not always like this, but I work out a fair amount. Other than that, I eat healthily. It is all about feeling confident and good in one's skin.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

Exercise and sport have always played an important part in my life.

I was quite energetic as a child, so I think my parents threw me into everything to try and exhaust me.

I did swimming, cross country, skiing, wake-boarding, waterskiing, lacrosse, hockey, netball, football, squash and athletics.

What is your diet like?

I like to think my diet is relatively clean, with no processed foods. I go a lot by feel and do not get caught up on numbers, like counting calories.

I feel that I push myself enough physically and the idea of trying to minutely control that aspect of life would not work for me.

Also, how much I need varies, depending on my training load and intensity. I do tend to avoid meat, unless I know where it is sourced from or if my body tells me I need it.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I am not sure I do, really, as it is hard when health and fitness is basically your job. Most decisions you make on a daily basis will affect your performance. I try not to obsess over the numbers - in training and in diet - as that can easily wear you down psychologically.

I recently read a book on addiction and have been much more strict about my mobile phone usage. I find it has helped clear my mind.

What are the three most important things in your life?

My family, friends and my body. My freedom is also very important.

What is your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

I am guessing this is aesthetic, but for me, my body is kind of like a work tool. It is moulded and still moulding to the demands of the sport and I have accepted that and what that brings.

It has led to broader shoulders (from the swimming), which can make me look awkward in certain outfits, and a very flat chest.

But that is all part of the results of working out for 25 hours a week.

Bio Box

IMOGEN SIMMONDS AGE: 26 HEIGHT: 1.78m WEIGHT: 63kg The professional triathlete was here this month to conduct workshops for ROCKtri Ladies, a triathlon initiative by body image movement Rock The Naked Truth. Ms Simmonds, a Swiss national based in Phuket, Thailand, started training with a purpose at 21, when she decided to sign up for her first triathlon. "Pro racing first caught my attention at the first Ironman 70.3 I did in 2015 in Aix-en-Provence (in France), when the female leader of the race ran past me on her final loop of the course," said the bachelorette, who was the winner in her 18-to-24 age group in that race. The win qualified her for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the same age group that year, where she came in fifth. In 2016, she was the fastest in her age group at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships. In 2017, she turned pro to challenge herself further and now competes with the top Ironman athletes in the world. She was the sixth fastest female pro athlete in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships last year. In this year's race edition, she finished third. The race, also known as a half Ironman, consists of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run. Ms Simmons also did her first full Ironman race in June in Frankfurt, came in second and qualified for the Ironman World Championships last month in Kona, Hawaii, where she was the 12th fastest female pro athlete.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

I split my time between Switzerland, where I am from, and Phuket, where my triathlon coach is based. So, when I am training in Phuket, it is drink, drink, drink to hydrate.

I also try and get calories in immediately after a workout to start my recovery and prepare for the next workout, as it is never far away.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

It is pretty important, as it is my job and my financial security depends on my athletic performances.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

My family is pretty active and the members all keep fit - my father does triathlons too - but it is incredible to see that there has been this fitness revolution in the past few years.

I have friends who used to complain about gym class, but are now casually running half-marathons.

I am very proud to be part of it and hope to help more people find new meaning in exercise and enjoy it.

What is your advice for those planning to run a triathlon?

Start with a short-distance triathlon and work up from there. Find a group or friends to train with to make the training and racing seem less daunting.

Do not approach longer races until you are confident on the bike.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

It was unintentional, but I have passed out during a couple of races due to severe dehydration and woken up in ambulances.

That was not very sensible.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

No, I am who I am and I am very happy with that.

Do you think you are sexy?

Most of the time, although it is hard to make yourself believe it after a sweaty 30km run.