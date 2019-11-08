The talent search is on for Gain City’s top influencer



Catch 15 potential influencers post their way to the top spot this Sunday. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY BEST-ELECTRIC PTE LTD



Good looks draw attention, but more than that, inspiring real-life stories keep the interest going in the fickle world of social media.

Among the contestants in Gain City’s “I Can Be An Influencer” competition, one has been a victim of school bullying and another is an amputee model. And both have one thing in common — they inspire others through sharing their world on social media.

More than 1,600 people from all walks of life joined the talent search for a top social media influencer, which kicked off on Aug 28. As content creators, they share their stories on how social media plays an important role in creating positive changes in them, and in turn, inspires hope in their readers and viewers. Most of them view their sharing on social media as a form of expression, inspiration, entertainment or empowerment.

According to Mr Tan Sau, assistant manager of digital marketing and e-commerce at Gain City, research has shown that consumers tend to place more trust in what their peers say on social media. Hence, the home-grown electronics and furniture store views this talent search for an influencer as a means to promote responsible conversations on social media.

During the semi-finals, the contestants were required to post a 30-second video based on one of five categories — beauty, food, entertainment, travel and technology. Of the 27 semi-finalists, only 15 were selected for the grand finale this Sunday.

Semi-finalists and finalists were shortlisted based on the same criteria. Counting for 40 per cent of the total score is engagement, which consisted of the total number of likes, shares and comments on the submitted videos posted on Facebook or Instagram. The remaining score was contributed by the organiser and mentors. The latter include celebrity makeup artist Kevin Chou, host and artiste Kelly Latimer, as well as DJ and social media personality Dee Kosh.

Besides sharing their experiences and offering advice during a meet-up and workshop session for the semi-finalists, the mentors will also be present during the grand final as challenge hosts and judges.

Content creator Jian Hao Tan, who is also one of the mentors, advises: “Create something you are proud of, something you would watch over and over again.”

The final showdown

The skills of social media engagement and influence of the 15 finalists will be challenged on another level as they will also be judged on how creatively they can market selected products — live — at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut. They will be kept on their toes with surprise challenges too.

The winner will receive a three-year endorsement contract worth $100,000 with Gain City and a cash prize of $8,000. The first and second runner-ups will receive $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

If you have a favourite influencer-to-be in mind and want to see him or her live in action, make your way down to the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut to show your support on Sunday. Look out for special promotions on the same day too!

11% instant cashback + 11% off selected brands of home appliances



