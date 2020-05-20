Challenge 3

The Straits Times: 'In This Together' Daily Colouring Challenge

Beat the Covid-19 stay-at-home blues by taking part in the 'In This Together' colouring challenge

• Every day, from May 18 to 24, one drawing will appear in the Life section of The Straits Times.

• This is a daily challenge.

• Each daily challenge has a different deadline and online submission form. Refer to the daily illustration for details.  

• Each artwork will be judged individually.

• You can take part in one challenge or many challenges. But you can win only once.

• You can use pencils, crayons and so on. Be creative! Artworks will be judged on creativity, composition and attention to details.

• The colouring can be done on the actual newsprint page of the Life section. We also accept hand colouring on a printed copy of the artwork downloaded from the e-paper version of The Straits Times. No digital colouring will be accepted.

• The contest is open to both young and old. There is no age limit.

• You may do the challenge alone or as a family.

• To submit your entry, take a photo of the finished artwork.

• Maximum file upload size is 5MB. Only pdf, jpg and png file extension formats will be accepted.

• For each daily challenge, there will be 10 winners. Each winning entry will win $500 in cash, sponsored by Pulse by Prudential.

• The judges' decision is final. No correspondence will be entertained.

• Employees of SPH and its related corporations (“SPH Group”) or of SPH’s partners and/or sponsors for the colouring challenge (if applicable) and their immediate family members (including spouses, children, parents, brothers and sisters) are not eligible.

• Other terms and conditions apply.  

The Straits Times #InThisTogether Daily Colouring Challenge

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 20, 2020, with the headline 'The Straits Times: 'In This Together' Daily Colouring Challenge'.
