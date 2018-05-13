The perfect gift for Mother's Day

Wendy Irvine
Published
48 min ago

Every 12 months, our inboxes groan with lists of "unique" gifts "mum would love for Mother's Day".

But I cannot remember, for example, ever pining for a temperature-controlled ceramic mug, a cashmere wrap or wine glasses that say Keep Calm & Drink Wine.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

New promotion with The Straits Times

For a limited time, get a Google Home or a Google Home Mini when you subscribe.

Learn more

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 13, 2018, with the headline 'The perfect gift for Mother's Day'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider