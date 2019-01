French model Thylane Blondeau, 17, has proven that her first achievement was no fluke. Back in 2007, when she was just six, a group led by TC Candler, creator of the Annual Independent Critics List, had picked her as the world's "most beautiful face". She has repeated the feat, topping the 2018 list of 100 names. Previous honourees include Michelle Pfeiffer (1990), Nicole Kidman (1997) and Gwyneth Paltrow (1998).