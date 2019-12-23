The lucrative draw of cancer drugs

NEW YORK • It looked like a massive bust.

In one painstaking test after another, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca's combination cancer therapy failed.

But Astra pressed on, spending millions of dollars to try treating thousands of patients.

The series of disappointments finally ended in October, when adding the drug combination to standard chemotherapy for lung tumours yielded a ray of hope.

Dazzled with a treatment revolution that puts cures within reach for some of the most stubborn cancers, pharmaceutical companies are willing to stretch their resources like never before - a startling drift in an industry that prides itself on knowing when to abandon dead-end drugs.

Merck & Co and Sanofi have clinched deals to stake their claims in the increasingly crowded cancer space.

Sanofi went one step further, ending research in its legacy areas of diabetes and heart disease.

The rewards from cancer drugs are eye-popping. Merck’s Keytruda, the leader in a class of medicines that harness the immune system, could attain annual sales of more than US$27 billion (S$37 billion) within six years, according to estimates, more than any drug in history.

"Our goal is to eliminate cancer as a cause of death," Mr Dave Fredrickson, head of drug development for Astra, said in October.

The company's dogged support for a combination treatment has faced questions since 2017, when a crucial test called Mystic in lung cancer failed.

But the cancer scramble comes at the expense of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, asthma, infectious diseases and even opioid addiction that have been less lucrative for pharmaceutical companies.

Oncology therapies' share of American drug revenue almost quadrupled to 28 per cent over the past two decades, even as cardiovascular drugs dropped from dominance to 1 per cent, according to Boston Consulting Group.

"No company has an infinite amount of money so they're having to make choices," said Ms Janice Reichert, executive director of Antibody Society, a Massachusetts-based trade group.

Not that cancer is an unworthy target.

It ranks as one of the world's lethal ailments after medical advances eradicated many others.

The disease is to blame for 9.6 million deaths last year, making it the second-leading killer globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

A better understanding of the disease's biology - starting in the 1970s with the war on cancer, through the Human Genome Project and immune-oncology studies that won Nobel recognition - is feeding the revolution.

Some 3,900 immune-oncology treatments are now in different stages of testing as companies pan for new products.

"There's some emotion around cancer that drives a lot of spending," said Mr Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, chief executive of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which has chosen not to invest in the field.

"In my book, there's way too much investment going into oncology compared with what comes out of it."

Spurring the race are reimbursement prospects.

Drugmakers are increasingly wary of products American payers may spurn, and unlike diabetes or heart medicines, cancer treatments gain relatively swift endorsement, said Mr Steven Nissen, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

"We can't save lives unless there's innovation," he said, "and you can't have innovation unless someone's willing to pay for it."

Drugmakers notice which products deliver the best returns.

Pfizer is hiving off its generic-drug division while adding cancer emphasis with the June purchase of oncology biotech firm Array BioPharma for US$11.4 billion.

The mantra is not to give up, given the financial payoff from cancer drugs.

"If we have some trials that fail, so be it," said Mr Jose Baselga, who heads Astra's cancer research. "It's the right thing to do."

