The best way to stop a child's tantrums isn't spanking

NEW YORK • If you do not spank a child, how can you stop the tantrums?

But, first, it is important to understand why young children act out.

When parents better grasp this, they can also understand how spanking is ineffective at best and harmful at worst.

Here are a couple of tenets to bear in mind.

1. Young children are emotional and always living in the present.

They care about their primary caregivers and being physically and emotionally close to them.

Young children love what they like and hate what they do not like.

2. Young children do not plan to embarrass you when they have their big emotions.

Many parents will say: "It's like she knows what she is doing when she throws her fit."

These fits can feel intentional to parents, especially when their anger and frustration are running high. Although the child may be conditioned to throwing tantrums to get his way, he does not want to behave like this.

How do you teach a child that he will not get the toy he wants? The answer is simple and terribly hard: not giving in to his demands while also not punishing him for his big emotions.

His brain has not matured enough to premeditate a tantrum - that would mean she would understand her perspective and yours.

3. Children do not know how to "pick another choice" when it comes to their behaviour.

The saying goes, "If the child knew how to behave better, he would have already", and it is true, especially of two-, three-and four-year-old children.

4. When you add frustration to frustration, you get more frustration.

This is true for all humans, especially young children.

This means you need to withstand the storm of his emotions without reacting.

Before you object to just standing there while your little one destroys the store, you must remember to obey the needs of the situation.

There will be times when you just sit there and wait because there are too many things in the shopping cart that you need and you cannot abort the mission.

There may be a time when you pick up your sweet one and carry him out of the store, surfboard-style, leaving the cart behind.

There may be a time when you just buy the toy.

The point? The tantrum is a natural outcome of frustration, so why would you expect that it would not happen? Furthermore, why would you want to stop it?

Frustration must come out, so let it come out. Boys, especially, need to let out emotions without being shut up or shut down.

This requires a tremendous amount of courage and strength from parents - bravery to stay calm amid the storm and strength to know that people are not judging you.

Yes, there will be some people who roll their eyes and sigh and maybe even make some comments.

But anyone who has done parenting for any amount of time will recognise the tantrum of a young child who has not got what he wants and will send you loving vibes and a knowing smile.

Before long, the child's brain will learn that your "no" means a real "no" and he will begin to slow the tantrums.

Time will also do its work.

His brain and body will mature and he will be able to better hold on to his emotions.

Search online for "positive ways to keep your child's attention in a store or shopping" and watch the ideas roll in.

As the saying goes, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure".

Staying positive and doing fun activities will not work every time, but you will be pleasantly surprised by how much they will pay off.

WASHINGTON POST