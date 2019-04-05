Teen crashes stolen car into Taylor Swift's gate

NEW YORK • Taylor Swift just had another smash hit, but not on the music charts.

The hit came when a driver, who was trying to flee from the police, crashed into the gate of the singer's beachfront home in Rhode Island in the United States.

Swift, 29, was reportedly not at home then.

Local media reported that the police chase started early on Tuesday morning when the driver ignored orders to stop.

The car had no licence plates.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested after he crashed the stolen vehicle, reported the BuzzFeed portal.

The Shake It Off singer, reacting to the news posted by her fans, shrugged off the incident by writing: "Nothing good starts in a getaway car."

The police intend to ask her to turn over any surveillance video from her property to support their charges against the driver.