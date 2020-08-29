Teachers' Day gifts 2020: Last-minute presents under $20

SINGAPORE - It is that time of the year when teachers are feted for their dedication with armfuls of sweet treats, fragrant bouquets and meticulously crafted cards.

Demand for Teachers' Day gifts this year has been strong. Ms Paige Chiam of home bakery The Local Jardinier (@the_local_jardinier) had to turn away customers clamouring for her delicate pebble sables topped with edible flowers.

The travel industry marketeer, 33, who started her business in June as a pandemic side hustle, fulfilled about 200 orders for the $25 sets, which consisted of four pouches, each containing five cookies and a thank-you card.

Judging from chatter in social media parenting groups, masks, mask holders and hand sanitisers are popular items this year, too.

Graphic designer Cindy Ong, who sells learning activity sets at @kiddivity.sg on Instagram, was overwhelmed with more than 900 Teachers' Day orders for her customised mask cases at $6 each. She had to close pre-orders early this month.

Gift guidelines vary in pre-schools and private institutions, but a spokesperson from the Ministry of Education says that "teachers are generally allowed to accept inexpensive gifts or handmade gifts".

Beyond just gifts on one day, Ms Aiwen Soh, principal of Star Learners @ Thomson childcare centre, says teachers value "warm greetings, smiles and appreciation throughout the year".

"That said, we definitely love sweet treats like cookies and cakes to keep us energised throughout the day. Not forgetting lovely handmade cards that remind us that we are indeed shaping the future, one child at a time."

The Sunday Times rounds up some trending presents for the occasion.

PERSONALISED SOUPS



PHOTO: SAYBONS



What says comfort food better than soup? Local food brand Saybons, which is known for its affordable French fare, lets you customise its chilled soup packs with the names of a teacher and your child. It can accommodate different languages.

Price: $10.90 a pack, in healthier varieties such as broccoli cheddar, mushroom, pumpkin and tomato. They are made in a halal-certified central kitchen.

Order online by noon on Wednesday and collect from its Junction 8 outlet from 5pm that day, or pay $15 for same-day delivery.

Info: Saybons website

CUSTOMISED COOKIES



PHOTOS: NADRA BAKEHOUSE



Helmed by Chinese-Muslim baker Nadra Ang, six-year-old Nadra's BakeHouse has been offering personalised cookies since last year. You can vary the shape, colour and message.

Price: $3 to $4 a cookie.

Order by tomorrow for self-collection. Delivery is available at an additional charge.

Info: WhatsApp 9227-4619 or go to @nadrasbakehouse on Instagram.

MASKS



PHOTOS: ANS.EIN



Singapore-based fashion brand Ans.Ein is known for its wide variety of affordable masks for the whole family. It has Teachers' Day versions embroidered with quotes on teaching, and it reports that parents are also snapping up its other masks as gifts for educators.

Price: The Teachers' Day mask costs $15 for one or $40 for three, while other masks start from $5. Pay $3.50 more to get trackable delivery in one or two days.

Info: Ains.Ein website

FACIAL MISTS



PHOTOS: SEPHORA



Sephora is a treasure trove of budget beauty buys that tired teachers would appreciate. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Sage And Orange Blossom is made with botanical extracts, while Dr. Roebucks Bondi Hydrating Mist protects and calms skin. Also check out the value-for-money Sephora Collection house brand.

Prices: The Mario Badescu spray costs $12 for 118ml, while the Dr. Roebucks mist is $17 for 50ml.

Info: Both products are available at its Ion and Ngee Ann City outlets. Visit its website.

BENTO CAKES



PHOTO: CHARLOTTE GRACE CAKES



Charlotte Grace Cakes at Block 5 Everton Park specialises in children's party cakes. This is the first time it is offering dainty bento cakes for Teachers' Day. The shop uses halal ingredients but is not halal-certified.

Price: $10 in red velvet or Earl Grey tea flavours. The cut-off date for orders is Sept 6 and delivery is expected to take two to three days.

Info: Order via WhatsApp at 9768-9827. Visit its Instagram account at @charlottegracecakes.