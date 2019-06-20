Taylor Swift puts Katy Perry beef to rest in new video

NEW YORK • Taylor Swift is shaking off her longstanding beef with Katy Perry.

The singers hug it out in Swift's video for You Need To Calm Down, out on Monday, and the second single off her upcoming album, Lover.

Swift's notorious frenemy Perry appears in the video, along with others including Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul, Ciara and the men of TV series Queer Eye.

In the video, 29-year-old Swift, dressed as a pack of french fries, spots an orange-haired Perry, 34, in a crowd, with the latter dressed as a burger.

The two slowly move towards each other, Swift hesitantly waving as a chaotic food fight around them continues and stereotypical bigots hold misspelt signs broadcasting their homophobia. The women hug, or try to, given the bulbous costumes, and Perry looks gleefully at Swift when the shot pans out in the shape of a heart.

The formerly feuding singers have both since posted the shot of them hugging on Instagram, with Swift captioning the photo, "A happy meal", and Perry writing, "This meal is BEEF-free #MeatFreeMonday".

Swift and Perry appeared to be close until a trio of backup dancers abandoned Swift's 2013 to 2014 Red Tour to work on Perry's Prismatic World Tour.

The conflict resulted in Swift's track, Bad Blood, a series of cryptic tweets from Perry and eventually Perry's song, Swish Swish.

DPA