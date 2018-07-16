Taylor Swift lights up at proposal taking place before her

ATLANTA • Taylor Swift has another love story to tell.

But this time the singer is not kissing and telling about yet another man in her life.

Fans will know that she has hit out at former boyfriends like John Mayer and Harry Styles in the songs Dear John (2010) and I Knew You Were Trouble (2012) respectively.

The newest heart-tugging anecdote actually has a happy ending.

Swift was meeting fans last Friday during a Philadelphia stopover in her Reputation Tour.

The occasion turned romantic when a fan, called Anthony, got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Stephanie - right in front of Swift, whose eyes lit up in wonder.

The couple told the superstar that they had started their relationship in 2013 and that her music had played a big role in keeping their relationship harmonious, reported Billboard.

The singer later posted photos of the heart-warming moment, writing: "They walk into the meet and greet and he says, 'We met five years ago at the Red Tour.'"

Then, the couple had caught her show in Philadelphia too.

Swift also has an older love story to share.

Last month, at her show in London, a man proposed too, but, that time, the couple were in the audience.