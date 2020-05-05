Taylor Swift honours nurse with gifts

NEW YORK • Taylor Swift is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from expressing her appreciation to her fans, especially those working on the front line.

The 30-year-old singer recently sent a fan, nurse Whitney Hilton, a handwritten thank-you note and a bundle of Lover (2019) merchandise, including T-shirts, a sleep mask and a mug.

The gift came as both a birthday and homecoming present for Ms Hilton, 30, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, who had been deployed to New York's Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, the pandemic's epicentre.

A blog post she wrote describing her experience of travelling to New York and the work she did was published by healthcare company, Intermountain Healthcare, and received a lot of attention.

In the letter, Swift wrote: "I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful to you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."

Ms Hilton was ecstatic at the star's thoughtful gesture, tweeting on Monday, "I need to publicly thank Taylor Swift", adding that it was "quite literally the best day of my life".

This is not the first time Swift has reached out to her fans during the pandemic.

She has also given gifts of US$3,000 (S$4,250) to fans struggling financially during this period.