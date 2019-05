This week, host Melissa Sim speaks to colleague Anjali Raguraman, who talks about Singapore singer-songwriter Deon. He launches his third album at The Esplanade today.

Wong Ah Yoke shares his experiences at two new brunch spots, while Akshita Nanda recommends two events, which are part of the Singapore International Festival Of Arts: A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Reverie, which runs until Sunday, and the festival closing concert at the Botanic Gardens on Sunday at 8pm.