Taking muscle cars for a spin

Owing to right-hand-drive and having comparatively Lilliputian streets, the impossibly cool Chevrolet Camaro and improbably enormous Cadillac Escalade are unavailable in Singapore.

So, when one of my friends invites us all along for his wedding party in Georgia in the United States, I immediately book the Chevrolet and Cadillac.

After my three-day stopover in Salt Lake City, Utah, I take a four-hour cross-country domestic flight to Atlanta, Georgia.

Rubbing my hands in glee, I finally get behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro, better known as Bumblebee the Transformer.

I have always loved the idea of the American muscle car and here in all its warbling, bicep-flexing glory is my own piece of heavy-metal automotive culture.

I go everywhere grinning from ear to ear, feeling 10 inches taller and 10 times stronger - from sprawling outlet stores via eight-lane freeways, to drive-in, big-box, fast-food joints, that is the wonderful effect which a bellowing pony car has on its driver.

Eventually, my co-driver and I end up at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park, where a dozen roller-coaster rides in a row have my stomach churning and my ego back down to earth.

My friend's wedding day draws closer and I swop the 3.6-litre V6 Chevy Camaro at the car rental company for the 6.2-litre V8 Cadillac Escalade.

Understanding the sheer, bewitching appeal of the Escalade sport utility vehicle requires an appreciation of its natural habitat.

In Singapore, it would be too big and unwieldy. It will sooner demolish a Housing Board multi-storey carpark than successfully navigate one.

In the US, however, the roads are long, wide, straight and therefore a more than comfortable place for such leather-lined, towering behemoths to stomp around.

Take into account the giant pick-ups that are as much a cherished part of American culture as chicken rice is to Singaporeans, and the Escalade you are driving will not even be the biggest private "car" on the road.

There is also, unavoidably, the fact that the Escalade has somehow made itself the vehicular flagship of the hip-hop genre.

Listen to rap music and it will not be long before you encounter the "Caddy" in the lyrics. It is a symbol of status, wealth, success and conspicuous consumption.

As a choice for the wedding limousine, therefore, the Cadillac is perfect to ferry the happy couple, not just in comfort, but also in style.

• The writer is a contributor to Torque, a motoring monthly published by SPH Magazines.