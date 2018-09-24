Take your pick of pockets

MILAN • What are the newest tricks in the pocket of designer Karl Lagerfeld?

Speaking before his Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week last Thursday, he gave a clue when he revealed: "We call this collection 'GP'."

He was talking about the giant pockets affixed to a perforated anorak. Also the pockets on the front of a cropped crisp white shirt, a see-through plastic mac, the hem of a butter-soft leather bustier dress; the pockets of different sizes hung from belts and on bags; and the pockets labelled "keys", "coins" and "phone".

These pockets were among many other pockets - the kind men have been able to exploit for years in suit jackets and which now are available to women in a collection that married utilitarian functionality with a bit of fantasy.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of accessories and menswear at the label, noted that in an age of empowerment for women, if they have to multi-task, so should their clothes.