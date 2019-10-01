Take 5's take on Romanticism may be this year's top chamber concert

REVIEW / CONCERT

PINNACLES OF ROMANTICISM

Take 5 Piano Quintet

Esplanade Recital Studio

Sunday

Take 5, Singapore's premier piano quintet, has now completed 15 concerts in its exploration of the piano quintet (piano with string quartet) repertoire. After exhausting the popular and familiar favourites, the group has turned to the arcane territories of Philipp Scharwenka and Sergei Taneyev.

Both composers operated at the tail end of musical Romanticism, with their piano quintets arriving in 1910 to 1911, just a couple of years before Stravinsky's The Rite Of Spring was unleashed to the unsuspecting world. Both were academics who stoutly clung to past traditions, tenaciously defending their ground as modernism took over and irrevocably transformed the musical landscape.

The Pole Scharwenka (1847 to 1917) was the elder brother of pianist-composer Xaver Scharwenka, who is best remembered for his Polish Dances and piano concertos. The elder Scharwenka's half-hour-long Quintet In B Minor, while maintaining a front of Teutonic objectivity and density, smouldered with Slavic passion and darkness. This was apparent in the unison voices of its opening, oozing pathos in the minor key before becoming slightly more optimistic in its second subject.

The lovely slow movement could be described as a romance, with pianist Lim Yan's calming opening answered by Chan Wei Shing's cello plaint. With the other string players joining in, this love letter soon took off, fraught with tenderness and angst in equal measure. After a slow introduction, the finale became an exciting romp, with no let-up in tension and energy.

The Russian Taneyev (1856 to 1915) was one of Tchaikovsky's most famous students. His Quintet In G Minor - in four movements and lasting some 45 minutes - could at least be called ambitious. Pianist Lim, also playing a curatorial role within the quintet, gave a short preamble to this sprawling work. Furnishing short examples and providing contexts, he struck a good balance between being theoretical and intellectual.

Taneyev was no dyed-in-the-wool nationalist, but the Russianness of his music still shone through. The first movement's opening theme, mournful and lugubrious, was worn heart-on-sleeve, but tinged with Wagnerian harmonic ambiguities.

A contrasting second theme, essentially a modified inversion of the first, radiated more light. The tense interplay between these two - for the best part of the movement's 20 minutes - was a catharsis of sorts.

As a change of tack, the scintillating scherzo spun off sparks and tinsels ever so effortlessly, while the slow movement's passacaglia was a plodding procession over a bass rhythm established by the cello. Despite the longueurs, the quintet showed little sign of toil or weariness.

The finale was skittish and filled with fantasy, and themes from the opening movement returned at a fast and furious pace. There was a moment of respite when Foo Say Ming's violin soared to stratospheric heights, before a glorious reprise of the work's most memorable melody.

With violinist Lim Shue Churn and violist Chan Yoong-Han completing this "mighty handful", Take 5's take might just be this year's top chamber concert.