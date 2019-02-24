Tackle some fun at HSBC's exclusive premium rugby suite

Rugby fans will get a chance to rub shoulders with legends of the sport - including the likes of DJ Forbes, George Gregan and Waisale Serevi - if they are patrons of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens' exclusive premium shared suite.

The fourth edition of the sporting event will run on April 13 and 14 at the National Stadium.

The corporate hospitality suite, called The Greenyards Club, is open to corporate guests and VIPs, who will be able to snap pictures with the sportsmen, enjoy a question-and-answer session with them and gain more insight into the game.

These are but some of the perks offered at the suite, which costs $1,100 a person for two days.

Spokesman Adam Firth, chief commercial officer of Singapore Sports Hub, said: "We're looking to dial up the inclusion of entertainment offerings and we also want guests to have a premium experience."

At The Greenyards Club, patrons will also be treated to a premium buffet spread, an all-day beverage package that includes premium beer, wine and soft drinks, and the chance to mingle with characters such as Poppy and Branch from the 2016 DreamWorks animated movie Trolls.

For those looking for a more private viewing experience, open-air box suites are also available on the third-level concourse of the National Stadium. A box suite for 36 guests costs $990 a person for two days, and one for 72 guests is $950 a person for two days.

BOOK IT /HSBC SINGAPORE RUGBY SEVENS WHERE: National Stadium And Singapore Sports Hub, 1 Stadium Drive WHEN: April 13 and 14 ADMISSION: Family and early-bird discounts are available, from $19 for youth and $29 for adults, until Thursday at www.sportshubtix.sg. To book a corporate suite, e-mail hospitality@singapore7s.sg INFO: www.singapore7s.sg

Besides these private hospitality experiences, there will also be a huge entertainment line-up for all spectators to enjoy. Acts like American rock band Smash Mouth and the band from the original cast of the Broadway musical Rock Of Ages are set to rock the stage.

"These performances are for everyone who comes to the event. We're looking for music that's high energy and allows everyone to participate," said Mr Firth.

"Rugby Sevens as an event is very much about fan participation. We chose music that the fans can sing along to and add to the party vibe."

Families will not be left out - there will be a dedicated kids' zone that includes all-day screenings of animated television series such as Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Dragons: Race To The Edge.

"We want people to get into the spirit of the event and engage with one another in a family-friendly way. We want this to be a party, but a party that you can also take your kids to," said Mr Firth.