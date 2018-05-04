Style News: New serum-infused cleansing oil from Skin Inc

New serum-infused cleansing oil from Skin Inc

Home-grown beauty label Skin Inc has created a cleansing oil which combines serum, cleansing water and oil. The label says the formula effectively melts away the toughest make-up while restoring the skin's radiance.

The serum contains ingredients such as lavender flower and Japanese Sakura cherry extract, which the label says revitalises tired and stressed skin. The cleansing water helps to clear make-up, dirt and pollutants from the skin without clogging the pores, and the oil helps to moisturise the skin and improve skin softness.

The formula also has a calming lavender scent and creates a subtle warming sensation when massaged onto skin.

The Pure Trinity Serum-Infused Cleansing H2Oil ($78) is available at all Skin Inc counters.

Get brighter skin with Caudalie's Vinoperfect range

French beauty label Caudalie's Vinoperfect range (below) targets dark spots and helps to make skin more radiant.

The range's star ingredient, Viniferine, is inspired by vineyards and extracted from grapevine sap, an olden day remedy for the treatment of dark spots and hyper-pigmentation.

The label says the products in the range protect and repair damaged skin from darkening caused by UV rays, pollution and environmental stress. They also help to boost skin radiance and clarity.

One highlight from the range is the Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, which has a light and milky texture and is easily absorbed into the skin without leaving a greasy feeling.

The range also includes a brightening essence, a day moisturiser and a night cream. Prices range from $46 to $93.

The Vinoperfect range is available at Sephora stores and online at Sephora.sg.

Mattifying setting powder from Supergoop!

United States-based beauty brand Supergoop! has launched a setting powder that mattifies shine and sets make-up.

The 100% Mineral Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 (above) is a sweat-resistant formula designed to smoothen your skin's appearance and reduce shine, while providing broad spectrum SPF 45 protection.

The silky soft powder formula contains Ceramide 3, which the label says helps skin retain moisture while acting as a protective barrier against environmental stressors. It is available in four shades, including translucent, light, medium and deep.

The setting powder comes with a brush which ensures controlled application even on the go. The powder pot is also refillable.

The 100% Mineral Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 ($45) is available at all Sephora stores and online at Sephora.sg.

Melissa Heng