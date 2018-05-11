Style News: Dessert-inspired lip balms from Fresh

DESSERT-INSPIRED LIP BALMS FROM FRESH

Beauty label Fresh has added four dessert-inspired flavours to its Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm Collection.

Joining the existing Sugar Caramel flavour are Sugar Coconut, Sugar Chocolate, Sugar Lemon and Sugar Peach. The coconut flavour is a permanent addition to the line, while the other three are limited-edition items.

The balms are enriched with moisture-preserving sugar and an emollient blend of apricot kernel, black currant seed and grapeseed oils, which the label says smooths and comforts the lips while coating them with a protective moisturising veil that defends against dehydration.

The lip balms ($29 each) are available at Sephora and Sephora.sg. The Sugar Coconut Hydrating Lip Balm will be available from next month at Fresh boutiques in Ion Orchard and Raffles City.

KAT VON D BEAUTY'S NEW BROW COLLECTION

American make-up label Kat Von D Beauty has created a new brow collection, which claims to help create brows that run from vibrant to natural.

The extensive collection contains 16 waterproof pomades ($29 each), seven powders ($31 each), seven pencils ($31 each) and two brow brushes ($28 each).

Highlights include the Kat Von D Beauty 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade, a lightweight waterproof pomade that the label says delivers smudge-proof brows. The sweat-proof product comes in a range of colours, including neutral brow tones and brighter shades such as magenta and daffodil.

The Kat Von D Beauty Brow Struck Dimension Powder is a semi-metallic powder that the label says mimics the natural sheen of real hair. Each of the seven brow-toned shades can also double as an eyeshadow.

The collection is available at Sephora stores and online at Katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.sg

CHANEL'S NEW CLEANSING COLLECTION

Luxury French label Chanel has launched a new cleansing collection that has something for every skin type.

The range consists of four cleansers: cleansing oil, milk-to-oil cleanser, milk-to-water cleanser and cream-to-foam formula.

The label says the new formulas ensure impeccable make-up removal for the face, eyes and lips, work on long-wearing and waterproof make-up and also remove pollution particles and sunscreen.

The cleansers also contain blue micro-algae and fortifying marine salicornia extract, which Chanel says help to protect and moisturise the skin.

The cleansers ($64 each) will be available from May 24 at Chanel fragrance and beauty boutiques in Ion Orchard, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity and Raffles City, and from June 1 at Chanel counters.

Melissa Heng