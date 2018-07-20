Style News: Coach launches new graffiti capsule

COACH LAUNCHES NEW GRAFFITI CAPSULE

American luxury fashion label Coach has launched a capsule collection inspired by the New York graffiti art scene.

Blending street art and streetwear, the Graffiti collection is both playful and subversive. It features artwork created by New York-based street artist WhIsBe (above) and American graffiti artist Jason Naylor.

The range includes T-shirts, tote bags, sliders and small leather goods. Prices range from $140 to $595. Highlights include small leather goods and sliders detailed with the label's signature "C" logo in neon tones.

The capsule collection is available at Coach stores.

ETUDE HOUSE'S ACTIVE-PROOF RANGE

South Korean beauty label Etude House has created a range of products that is made to withstand sweat and heat and suits an active lifestyle.

The Active Proof line comprises a shine-free, non-greasy and smudge-proof range of eight products that the label says will keep you looking fresh and vibrant throughout the day.

Highlights include the Silky Glide Sun Stick SPF50+/PA++++ ($18.90), an easy-to-use stick sunscreen, and Shield Wear Color Tint ($12.90), a long-lasting lip tint that creates a vivid matte finish.

Another product is the Flyaway Hair Fixer ($14.90), a transparent formula that comes in a mascara-like packaging. It helps hold down fine and thin hair, taming flyaway strands. The formula also contains argan oil and Brazilian nut oil that nourish the hair.

The range also includes a make-up base, brow liners, a cooling moisturising gel, cleansing wipes and sun water - a liquid-type protectant.

The Active Proof line is available at Etude House stores.

Melissa Heng