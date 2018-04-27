Style News

STAR WARS X BATA HERITAGE COLLECTION

Bata Heritage, a capsule line from shoe label Bata, has created a limited-edition collection inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

It features the brand's Bata Bullets sneakers and Bata Tennis shoes with iconic Star Wars characters and motifs. The Bata Heritage line features heritage products from the vast archives of the 123-year-old brand.

Bata Bullets was originally created in 1964 for the Baltimore Bullets basketball team and the Bata Tennis shoes have been manufactured since 1936 and is one of the brand's best-selling shoes.

The Star Wars x Bata Heritage Spring Summer 18 capsule collection features five different designs.

Highlights include R2D2-inspired white-and-blue Bata Tennis shoes ($95) and black Bata Bullets high-top sneakers ($105) with a red lightsaber design on the back.

The collection will be exclusively available at a pop-up store at Ion Orchard, level B4, from May 4 to 6, 11am to 9pm. It will also be sold online at bataheritage.com on those days.

NEW DIOR LIP TINTS

Want comfortable, long-lasting and transfer-proof lip colour?



Dior Addict Lip Tattoo PHOTO: DIOR



French beauty label Dior has created a new pigmented lip tint that the label says will create an ephemeral tattoo effect on the lips.

The Dior Addict Lip Tattoo ($46) is a tinted ink that fuses with an almost transparent yet vibrant colour. A few seconds after application, the formula sets on the lips weightlessly and has a no-transfer finish that the label says can last up to 10 hours.

The product will be available in six shades, including natural coral, pink and berry, at all Dior counters from June 1.

Melissa Heng