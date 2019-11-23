Students design singing dress, tech safety suit

You would have heard of common wearable technology products such as smart watches and fitness trackers.

But how about a singing dress or one that helps you walk safely when you are looking at your phone?

These are some of the creations by students of the Wearable Technology, Fashion and Design course at Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media.

Exploring how fusing fashion and technology can make a statement about our lives and the world we live in, they designed and produced 12 unique outfits, each incorporated with an electronic device.

Here are four of the outfits which were presented during the students' end-of-semester fashion show on Wednesday.

1. OCEAN TIDE

by Arinjit Das

Made from blue plastic bags and spoons, this dress draws attention to the immense amount of plastic polluting the oceans today.

LED lights connected to a bare conductive touchboard mimic the shimmer of waves and swirling schools of fish.

When someone goes too close to the outfit, a sensor is triggered and the lights turn red. This signifies how humans are bleeding out the marine biosphere and must learn to appreciate the oceans from a distance instead.

2. CONTROLLED

by Fok-Chi-Seng Fok Kow

A satirical dig at the thumb tribe, this outfit aids the wearer by helping him walk around safely without having to take his eyes off his phone.

LED lights on a strap attached to the grey bodysuit are connected to a radar which alerts the wearer to any obstacles nearby.

The outfit is covered in thick buckles to reduce the wearer's walking stride and give him more time to avoid obstacles.

The design aims to prompt viewers to reflect on their use of smartphones.

3. LOVE ISN'T BLOOMING ANYMORE

by Arjess Cyrill Nkami

A heart-shaped badge made of polyester and covered by metal wire is sewn onto this outfit with cool blue shades.

Hidden behind the badge is a heartbeat sensor - a red LED light will blink according to the wearer's pulse.

Its creator says this symbolises how vulnerable human beings can be when they lose their loved ones, and a shared desire to protect themselves from emotional hurt.

4. MEMORY

by Dinh Hai Yen

Besides being visually captivating and made from textiles with different textures, this outfit is scented with citrus and floral fragrances.

Motion sensors located at the shoulders and hips of the garment pick up on contact and emit a short melody based on the contact points detected.

It is a representation of the vivid memories people collect through the five senses and individual emotions.