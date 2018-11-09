ST's Life Picks podcast: Preview of Kit Chan's 25-year retrospective concert

6:13 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

Singer Kit Chan's new album - A Time For Everything - also showcases her more mellow approach in recent years, and listening to it is like the experience of a warm and comfortable afternoon tea with a good friend.

We preview her 25-year retrospective concert on Nov 9 and 10 at Esplanade Theatre.

If you listen on in this episode, hear about matcha drinks at The Matcha Project at the basement of The Sail and handmade noodles at Tokyo Soba in Tanjong Pagar.

