Stores here gear up for Black Friday: Expect discounts and giveaways at more shops

For last year's Black Friday sale, a long queue had formed outside Robinsons The Heeren in Orchard Road the night before the sale started (left). Courts is offering discounts of up to 23 per cent this year (below left).
For last year's Black Friday sale, a long queue had formed outside Robinsons The Heeren in Orchard Road the night before the sale started (above). PHOTO: ST FILE
For last year's Black Friday sale, a long queue had formed outside Robinsons The Heeren in Orchard Road the night before the sale started (left). Courts is offering discounts of up to 23 per cent this year (below left).
Courts is offering discounts of up to 23 per cent this year (above).PHOTO: COURTS
Published
51 min ago

Expect discounts and giveaways at more shops tomorrow as the annual American retail sale gains traction here

melheng@sph.com.sg

The annual American retail sale Black Friday, which will be held tomorrow, has been gaining traction in Singapore over the last five years, especially with brick-and-mortar stores.

Traditionally held on the Friday after Thanksgiving in November, the shopping day was so named because stores would make enough money to keep them in the black.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2018, with the headline 'Stores here gear up for Black Friday'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content