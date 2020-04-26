Stepping up in the family

As the youngest child - my brother is nine years older and my sister is six years older - I have always been the baby of the family.

My family's nickname for me growing up was literally "bao bao" (Mandarin for baby) and it is a fitting one, given that, yes, I have been babied most of my life.

I was the only one among my siblings to get ferried to and from school - in my father's little yellow van - for six years.

Even now that I am 26, my mother prepares packed lunches and fruit for me to take to the office (this was in the pre-coronavirus days).

Weeks ago, before the enhanced circuit breaker measures were announced, my family sat down to discuss caregiving options for my 18-month-old niece.

Who would take care of my sister's daughter should any of us be indisposed, sick or quarantined during this time?

Of course, my sister and her husband would be her primary caregivers.

Then came my parents, who live fewer than 10 minutes' commute from my sister and already took care of my niece on weekdays (again, this was pre-circuit breaker). So it made sense that they were to be secondary caregivers.

Then my sister moved down the list. The next in line was me.

"I am the youngest! I am the figurative baby! I cannot be so close in line to take care of a literal baby!" I screamed in my head.

I said my brother and his wife - who also live nearby - and my brother-in-law's family should be considered before me.



The writer and her niece in a photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic. ST PHOTO: JAN LEE



The likelihood that I would be left alone and helpless with the toddler is extremely low. Still, the possibility of one day becoming her primary caregiver – even for two weeks – was sobering.

Alas, there are good reasons for them to be lower than me in the caregiving hierarchy.

This is not because I have proven myself to be an A-star child minder, but more to do with practical reasons.

My brother-in-law's family has someone working in essential services. My brother and his wife, who do not have children, are not familiar with my niece's day-to-day schedule.

At least you know when she eats and sleeps, my brother-in-law said to me.

The likelihood that I would be left alone and helpless with the toddler is extremely low.

Still, the possibility of one day becoming her primary caregiver - even for two weeks - was sobering.

Being blessed with active parents, even in their 60s, and older siblings who are more settled than me, I have never had serious family duties.

Sure, I pay my own bills and contribute to the monthly family expenses, but my older siblings and my parents generally took care of everything else that needed to be done for the family - be it decisions about the family flat, insurance, investment and so on.

If we go on vacation, my sister is the one who books the tickets and hotels, plans the itineraries and calculates the money we have to set aside for the trip.

But these are extraordinary times and I have to step up. I also have to come to terms with the fact that I am no longer the baby of the family.