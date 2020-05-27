Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Watch One Love Asia Concert, feast on Japanese-style grilled scallops and more

1. WATCH: ONE LOVE ASIA CONCERT



PHOTO: ONE LOVE ASIA/YOUTUBE



Catch the four-hour, star-studded concert livestreamed in support of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

It will feature singers, artists, public figures and YouTube creators across Asia, including Hong Kong singer Karen Mok, K-pop star Choi Si-won and J-pop group AKB48.

The concert is part of Unicef's #Reimagine global campaign, which aims to create a better post-Covid-19 world for children.

All donations will go to Unicef Asia.

The concert will stream from 8pm.

Info: Watch it at www.youtube.com/c/oneloveasia

2. DO: MEANINGFUL ACTIVITIES WITH KIDS



PHOTO: COURTESY OF JEREMY CHIANG



Make room for meaningful moments as you wind down this stay-home holiday.

Introduce your children to a spot of philosophy by asking open-ended questions such as "If you could make one rule that everyone in the world had to follow, what would it be and why?"

These may help you get to know your child better, says Petra Haddeman Bullee, a Singapore-based graphic designer and author whose self-published My Edutainment Book encourages family bonding and creativity.

Or keep fit as a family with workouts compiled by ActiveSG, which include circuit training and games such as Passaball, where the aim is to throw and pass along items, like bottles of water, without dropping them.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/10-ways-to-engage-the-kids

3. WORK OUT: NATIONAL ATHLETES STAY FIT



PHOTO: COURTESY OF KELVIN CHUA



Find out how Singapore's national athletes stay fit at home during the circuit breaker. You can also join in these fun activities led by Singapore Sport Institute strength and conditioning trainer Kelvin Chua.

For example, the national water polo players take part in a physical Bingo challenge, one that tests both brain and body.

Info: str.sg/Jdp6

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Grill your scallops Japanese style



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Today's recipe is especially for those who miss meeting their friends over Japanese food and drinks.

Recreate that Japanese eatery vibe at home with Hotate Mentaiyaki, a Japanese-style dish of grilled scallops with cod roe that is an oldie but goodie.

How does one ever tire of grilled scallops lusciously coated in mayonnaise, mentaiko and cheese?

5. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Tomahawk steak enough for four



PHOTOS: STUFFEDWINGLAB



If you are a family of meat lovers, the Tomahawk Steak ($89.90) from StuffedWingLab is a deal that is hard to resist. I've never had one before that cost less than $120.

Weighing in at 1.2kg, the bone-in hunk of beef is enough to feed at least four adults - and the dog gets to enjoy the bone afterwards.

No dog? Save it for the stockpot then.

