Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Watch natural history videos, make fuss-free mentaiko pasta and more

1. CHECK OUT: Natural history moments
The top 10 most incredible natural history moments from BBC Earth have been compiled into a handy video on its YouTube channel.
Watch animals in the wild fighting to survive - from a battle between an iguana and snakes, a penguin repeatedly escaping a deadly end at the hands of a seal and, the top clip, a lion attacked by a pack of hyenas.
If that is not enough, the channel has four more clips counting down the 50th to 11th top natural history moments.
Info: BBC Earth's YouTube
2. TRY: A virtual film quiz
Grab your trivia-loving friends to support independent cinema The Projector by participating in a virtual film quiz tonight at 8pm.
The ticketed online event, held by The Projector's Intermission Bar, costs $10 a person, with registrations closing at 7pm tonight.
All proceeds will go towards helping The Projector during the Covid-19 shutdown.
Participants can form teams of up to eight people and battle fellow film enthusiasts over Zoom.
Info: The Projector's website
3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Fuss-free mentaiko pasta for one
Cooking for yourself does not mean boiling instant noodles or eating poorly.
For a quick yet scrumptious dish that is easy to rustle up, try mentaiko pasta.
Mentaiko is spicy cured pollock roe, but I find it more savoury than spicy. With just a few ingredients and minimal effort, you can enjoy a Japanese cafe-style one-dish meal at home.
4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Moulding a universe out of clay
Before Covid-19 shut borders, ceramic artist Steven Low would travel regularly to Kulai in Malaysia.
The 54-year-old says: "I enjoy sourcing fresh clay materials from the local ground. I have found that they are quite easily obtainable in Malaysia."
The pandemic has also limited his access to materials and space for creation.