Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Watch Arashi in concert, try out recipe for a homely chicken dish and more

1. STREAM: LOCAL SINGERS AND SONGWRITERS ON FACEBOOK



PHOTO: CROSS RATIO ENTERTAINMENT



Catch artists Derrick Hoh, Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim and Sherman Zhuo on the first episode of Cross Tok at 9pm tonight.

The interactive programme will be aired live on Facebook and aims to showcase artists through activities such as games, chat sessions and live singing.

Tonight's guests will perform their latest releases and may even dish out fun facts about themselves.

The programme is slated to take place every Wednesday at 9pm.

Watch it here

2. EXERCISE: LESSONS FROM SHAPE SINGAPORE



PHOTO: SHAPESINGAPORE/INSTAGRAM



Fitness magazine Shape Singapore is hosting a series of fitness lessons on Instagram Live for those looking to stay in shape during the circuit breaker.

Shape Fit Girl 2019 winner Ng Hui Ru will host a dance high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, session tonight at 6pm.

Other lessons in the week include a post-natal yoga workout tomorrow and a Sunday yoga session with television host and certified yoga instructor Denise Keller.

Info: Fitness lessons on Instagram Live

3. WATCH: ARASHI IN CONCERT



PHOTO: ARASHI_5_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM



The J-pop boy band Arashi, which will be going on indefinite hiatus at the end of this year, had their plans for the year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have cancelled a Beijing concert and postponed shows at the newly built Japan National Stadium.

In a bid to provide some entertainment for those staying home, the five-man group have put up two of their concerts - Untitled and Arafes 2012 - on their official YouTube channel for free. They have also uploaded videos of themselves reading children's books, which come with English subtitles.

Info: YouTube channel

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Homely chicken dish



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Sesame oil chicken is a beloved Chinese family classic which many home cooks would have tried to whip up in their kitchen.

It is a go-to dish for my mother whenever she runs out of ideas on what to cook for dinner.

Some time ago, a chef friend of mine suggested I liven up this homely dish with a touch of mui heong salted fish.

5. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Pho and cockles cooked just right



Wagyu pho (left) and cockles from Mrs Pho. ST PHOTOS: WONG AH YOKE



Vietnamese beef pho is a wonderful dish, but many eateries tend to overcook the meat.

That was my problem with Mrs Pho's version of the rice noodle soup when I ate it at the Beach Road outlet. Everything else was good but the beef was dry.

That was why I ordered the Wagyu Beef Pho ($17.50) instead of the regular Sliced Beef Pho ($10.90) for my home-delivered lunch.

