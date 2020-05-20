Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Treat yourself to delicious soba, bake flourless chocolate cake and more

1. COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: SOBA SO GOOD



ST PHOTOS: WONG AH YOKE



Tsuta is offering a "one-for-one" ramen promotion until the end of this month, making this the best time to check out its various broths.

I have a favourite, Shio Soba, and that was what I would order when I used to dine in at the ramen shop.

For delivery now, it costs $17.20. But for $18, I can pick a second bowl of noodles. So it's not exactly one-for-one, but let's not quibble.

2. COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: BAKED FISH WITH CHIMICHURRI



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Looking for something to cook that isn't too laborious? Try this dish that is simple to whip up and refreshingly zesty.

I use a whole angkoli (goldband snapper) for this recipe of baked fish with chimichurri, a piquant sauce or marinade traditionally used in Argentinian cooking. You can also use sea bass or coral trout.

Butterfly the fish so it cooks quicker. If you are buying it from a fishmonger, you can ask for the fish to be butterflied with the backbone removed.

3. BAKE: FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE



PHOTO: ST VIDEO



No flour? No problem.

The Straits Times' multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow teaches you how to bake a flourless chocolate cake - good for an upcoming birthday or just to satisfy a sweet tooth.

The entire process takes about one hour and ingredients required include chocolate, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, salt, butter and cocoa powder.

4. EXPLORE: MARINE CONSERVATION



PHOTOS: LEE KONG CHIAN NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM



Dr Theresa Su education manager at the St John's Island National Marine Laboratory, will talk about marine research collaborations and their impact on conservation. The topics include the importance of effective communication to help bridge the gap between researchers and the public.

This is the second session - called Collaborations, Conservation, Communication - under the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum's Thursday Talk Shop series. It is held tomorrow, from 2.30 to 3.15pm. Registration is required.

