Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Stream charity concert ChildAid, cook spicy prawns and more

1. STREAM: Charity concert ChildAid



PHOTO: NOONTALK MEDIA



ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours, the 16th edition of the annual fund-raising concert, goes fully online this year.

The line-up of home-grown musicians include ChildAid alumnus Nathan Hartono, jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro, orchestra conductor Wong Kah Chun, as well as singer-songwriters Jasmine Sokko and Benjamin Kheng (above).

The concert, organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, will also feature an immersive 360-degree video experience, as well as optimum sound from the use of 8D audio technology.

It premieres today at 8pm on The Business Times and The Straits Times websites, as well as their respective YouTube and Facebook channels.

Info: str.sg/childaid2020

2. EXPLORE: Diverse women's experiences



PHOTO: T:>WORKS



This year's edition of the annual Festival Of Women N.O.W. (Not Ordinary Work), organised by arts company T:>Works, kicks off today with an introduction by artistic director Noorlinah Mohamed.

It then leads into a series of live chats directed by Anita Kapoor and hosted by Aarathi Arumugam and Dhaniah Wijaya.

The festival, which goes on until Aug 2, also includes live-stream performances, video narratives and workshops that touch on the diverse experiences of women, such as divorce, career and motherhood.

Info: Festival of Women website

3. WATCH: Film adaptation of Little Women



PHOTO: SONY PICTURES



The 2019 movie adaptation of novelist Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel Little Women is available on streaming service Netflix.

Directed by American actress and film-maker Greta Gerwig, the latest take on the March family, who lived in 19th-century Massachusetts, garnered Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan (above, second from left).

The film also stars (from left) Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

Info: Netflix website

4. Comfort Cooking: Spicy curry prawns



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



If you buy seafood from the wet market, it pays to get there early, not just to avoid the crowds, but also because you get your pick of the best.

That is how I came by some fine-looking, larger-than-usual angka prawns.

That said, if you go at off-peak hours during the weekdays, when the stall holders are starting to pack up for the day around noon, you may be able to pick up good bargains too.

READ MORE HERE

5. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Getting creative at home for short film

Actor Erwin Shah Ismail has been a computer network engineer and, in his theatre career, he has played the ukulele, danced and performed stunts.

For the 30 Days Of Art series, the 34-year-old had to wear a few more hats: "I had to play the role of scriptwriter, director and actor.

"The role I am least familiar with is scriptwriter. I took inspiration from my favourite local playwrights like Joel Tan and Alfian Sa'at to achieve a script that is banal on the surface, but filled with exposition and emotions. I'm certainly glad I have them as my points of reference."

READ MORE HERE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO